Howard Kennedy welcomes new banking partner

London law firm Howard Kennedy has strengthened its banking and finance practice by appointing Marc Naidoo as a partner. Marc brings extensive experience in cross-border transactions, particularly in emerging markets such as Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, and has a strong focus on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) matters and sustainable finance.

Previously a partner at McGuireWoods and White & Case, Marc has worked with major financial institutions, including a secondment at the African Development Bank and as a founding member of Standard Chartered Bank's sustainable finance team. His expertise extends to advising the European Commission on blue finance, and he has contributed to the Abu Dhabi Government’s white paper on sustainable finance.

Howard Kennedy’s Managing Partner, Craig Emden, welcomed Marc, noting that his expertise will further enhance the firm’s growing ESG offering and support its work in emerging markets. Marc expressed his excitement about joining the firm and contributing to its banking and finance team, particularly by expanding its ESG focus and services in Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

Marc’s appointment is part of Howard Kennedy’s ongoing growth strategy, with his addition being the 25th partner hire since May 2021.