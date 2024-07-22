Howard Kennedy welcomes capital markets lateral

London-based law firm Howard Kennedy has expanded its Capital Markets team with the appointment of Kieran Stone as a partner. Stone, who joins from Locke Lord LLP, brings a wealth of experience in equity and capital markets. He has worked extensively with both UK and international companies listed on the main market and AIM, as well as their advisers.

Howard Kennedy's Capital Markets team is known for its expertise in helping growing companies navigate the UK’s capital markets. The team provides commercial and pragmatic advice, specializing in advising SMEs, listed private equity funds, and investment trusts. Stone’s addition is expected to further enhance the firm's capabilities and drive innovative solutions for these clients.

Craig Emden, Managing Partner at Howard Kennedy, expressed enthusiasm about the new hire: “Kieran’s extensive experience in equity and capital markets will be invaluable as we continue to expand our capital markets offering. We are excited about the impact he will have as we aim to strengthen our position in the market.”

Kieran Stone commented on his new role: “The Capital Markets team at Howard Kennedy has made significant strides in recent years. I am eager to contribute further to its growth, particularly in the natural resources sector, which will bolster the firm’s energy offering.”

Kieran Stone’s appointment marks the third partner addition this year and the 24th since the implementation of Howard Kennedy’s growth plan in May 2021. The firm’s recent expansion also includes the promotion of three Senior Associates to partnership roles.