Howard Kennedy strengthens real estate team

London law firm Howard Kennedy is pleased to announce the appointment of Ellis Gardner-Browne as a real estate partner. Ellis brings extensive expertise across various sectors, including investment, retail and leisure, and petroleum, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to expanding its real estate practice.

Ellis specialises in investment and occupier acquisitions and disposals, with a strong focus on handling multi-jurisdictional transactions. His experience includes managing projects related to motorway service areas, petrol forecourt portfolios, large sheds, logistics facilities, and retail parks for a diverse range of clients, including UK and offshore private funds and institutional investors.

Before joining Howard Kennedy, Ellis spent 10 years as a partner at Shoosmiths LLP, where he also served as an elected member of the Partnership Council. His extensive background in law is complemented by various Non-Executive Director roles outside the legal sector, giving him valuable C-Suite experience.

Craig Emden, Managing Partner at Howard Kennedy, expressed enthusiasm about Ellis’s appointment, stating, “Ellis’ significant commercial real estate experience reinforces our team's impressive offering. His work in retail parks and large sheds will help continue to expand our reputation in the logistics sector, where we are seeing increasing demand, as well as expanding our offering in the Retail & Leisure sector.”

Ellis himself commented on his new role, saying, “I am excited to join one of London’s largest and most reputable Real Estate teams. I hope to enhance Howard Kennedy’s investment, commercial occupier, energy, and retail services and look forward to collaborating with the team to assist clients in navigating the dynamic real estate landscape.”

With Ellis's addition, Howard Kennedy has welcomed its fifth partner this year and marks the 26th partner appointment since implementing the firm's growth plan in May 2021. This strategic move aligns with the firm's vision to broaden its reach and expertise in the rapidly evolving real estate market.

As the demand for legal services in the real estate sector continues to rise, Ellis Gardner-Browne's expertise positions Howard Kennedy to better serve its clients and maintain its competitive edge in the industry.