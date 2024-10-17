Howard Kennedy strengthens dispute resolution team

Howard Kennedy is pleased to announce the addition of Crispin Daly and Heidrun (Heidi) Walsh as partners in its Commercial Dispute Resolution department, bringing further strength to the firm's dispute resolution and insolvency practices.

Crispin Daly, who joined the firm on October 7, specialises in complex domestic and cross-border insolvency and litigation matters, representing various stakeholders in both contentious and non-contentious situations. Crispin has earned recognition as a "Rising Star" in the Legal 500 for corporate restructuring and insolvency, and has been featured in Best Lawyers: Insolvency and Restructuring Ones to Watch in 2023 and 2024. Before joining Howard Kennedy, Crispin was a Senior Associate at Paul Hastings LLP.

Joining on October 8, Heidi Walsh brings a wealth of experience in international arbitration. She has represented clients across the oil and gas, telecommunications, and shareholder dispute sectors in arbitrations governed by ICSID, LCIA, ICC, VIAC, and ad hoc processes. Heidi speaks English, German, and Spanish, broadening Howard Kennedy’s European and international reach. She has been recognised as a Future Leader in Who’s Who Legal: Arbitration and a Rising Star in Legal 500, 2024. She previously worked at Mishcon de Reya.

At Howard Kennedy, Heidi will collaborate with the head of international arbitration, Duncan Bagshaw, and partner Arish Barucha, to expand the firm’s arbitration services. Heidi's addition will bolster Howard Kennedy’s presence in Europe, particularly in the international arbitration space.

Commenting on the appointments, Craig Emden, Managing Partner at Howard Kennedy, said, “We are thrilled to welcome Heidi and Crispin to the team. Heidi’s expertise strengthens our international arbitration capabilities, especially in Europe, while Crispin’s insolvency experience aligns with current trends in sectors such as retail, adding significant value to our award-winning insolvency practice. These appointments further propel the growth of our disputes department.”

Crispin remarked on his new role, "I am excited to join Howard Kennedy as an insolvency partner. I look forward to using my experience in insolvency and restructuring to deliver strategic and innovative solutions for our clients, enhancing the firm's offerings."

Heidi also shared her enthusiasm, stating, "Howard Kennedy’s reputation in international arbitration has grown considerably in recent years. I am eager to collaborate with Duncan and the team to expand our services across Europe and beyond."

Crispin and Heidi are the sixth and seventh partners to join Howard Kennedy this year, marking the 27th and 28th partner appointments since the implementation of the firm’s growth plan in May 2021. Their arrival follows the recent appointments of Ellis Gardner-Browne as a real estate partner and Marc Naidoo in the banking and real estate finance team, further demonstrating Howard Kennedy's commitment to growth and excellence.