Howard Kennedy promotes new partner

The London law firm is pleased to announce the promotion of Senior Associate, Katie Jackson, to the firm’s partnership. Katie qualified in New Zealand and joined the firm in 2016 as a Solicitor in the Banking and Real Estate Finance team. Her work primarily focuses on banking and real estate finance law, especially on the real estate aspects of secured lending transactions. Her promotion recognizes her valuable contributions over eight years at the firm.

This promotion follows the recent appointments of Charlotte Whitworth, Co-Head of the Corporate Real Estate team, and Mark Pritchard, Co-Head of the firm’s Building Safety Group and a construction litigation specialist, to the partnership earlier this month. Katie's promotion further underscores the success of these new partners and the firm’s dedication to fostering talent.

Craig Emden, Managing Partner at Howard Kennedy, commented: "Congratulations to Katie on a tremendous achievement. Katie's promotion is evidence of her invaluable contribution to the Banking and Real Estate Finance team, as well as the firm's growing Real Estate offering. Katie is one of three partners who have joined the partnership this month and demonstrates our commitment to developing and supporting organic growth. Katie's appointment will enable us to continue to progress and grow and deliver excellent results for our clients."