Howard Kennedy recognises talent with new partner promotions

These promotions highlights the firm's dedication to recognising and fostering exceptional talent within its ranks.

Charlotte Whitworth, Co-Head of the Corporate Real Estate team, has been with Howard Kennedy since 2010, initially joining as a paralegal before progressing through her training contract and qualifying into the Corporate department in 2013. With a focus on corporate real estate and student accommodation matters, Charlotte Whitworth has distinguished herself through her adept handling of transactional and non-transactional corporate work, often with a strong international dimension, particularly in Singapore. Her promotion reflects her outstanding contributions to the firm's Corporate department.

Mark Pritchard, Co-Head of the Building Safety Group and a construction litigation specialist, has amassed over 20 years of experience in complex dispute resolution and alternative dispute resolution within the construction sector. Since joining Howard Kennedy in 2009 as a paralegal, Mark Pritchard has consistently delivered exceptional results for clients within the Real Estate team. His promotion recognises his unwavering commitment and expertise in navigating construction-related legal challenges.

Craig Emden, Managing Partner at Howard Kennedy, extended his congratulations to Charlotte Whitworth and Mark Pritchard on their well-deserved promotions, emphasising the significance of these appointments for the firm. Craig Emden highlighted the firm's dedication to cultivating organic growth and the strength of its Real Estate and Corporate offerings. He expressed confidence that Whitworth and Pritchard's elevated roles will further enhance the firm's ability to deliver outstanding results for its clients.