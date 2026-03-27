London law firm Howard Kennedy has strengthened its Real Estate team by appointing Paul Moran as a Partner. Paul Moran brings extensive experience in advising on various aspects of the real estate lifecycle, which includes acquisitions and disposals, leasing, strategic asset management, and the financing of development projects. His expertise extends to real estate investment, living, and the retail & leisure sectors.

James Stewart, Managing Partner at Howard Kennedy, expressed that Paul’s appointment is crucial, stating “Paul’s appointment strengthens our real estate offering at a time of increasing demand from clients. His broad ranging expertise complements our living and retail & leisure offerings and have strong synergies with our real estate investment capabilities.” This addition not only bolsters their existing team but also reflects their commitment to growth, aiming to create lasting value and outcomes for clients both in the UK and internationally.

Amanda McNeil, Head of Real Estate at Howard Kennedy, also commented on Paul’s arrival. She noted, “Paul brings strong technical expertise across Real Estate combined with a commercial and pragmatic approach. This aligns closely with the way we combine rigorous legal expertise with agility and clarity, enabling our clients to seize opportunities and navigate challenges with confidence."

Speaking of his new role, Paul Moran said, “I am thrilled to be joining Howard Kennedy at an exciting time for the firm and the wider real estate market. Howard Kennedy has a strong platform for advising clients on complex real estate matters particularly across real estate investment, living and the retail & leisure sector that aligns perfectly with my expertise. I look forward to working with colleagues across the firm to continue helping clients navigate complexity and seize opportunities throughout the real estate lifecycle.”

Before joining Howard Kennedy, Moran was with Gowling WLG, where he gained significant experience in the real estate law sphere.