Howard Kennedy appoints new Non-Executive Director

Matt Symonds, a seasoned advisor with a robust background in financial services and executive coaching, joins the firm to provide strategic guidance and oversight.

Matt Symonds brings a wealth of experience to Howard Kennedy. A former Partner, Director, and Senior Advisor at Bain & Co, Symonds led the UK Financial Services Practice. Since 2016, he has served as an advisor to boards and is a co-founder and partner at executive coaching firm Altair.

In his new role at Howard Kennedy, Symonds will sit on both the Board and the Partnership Council. Managing Partner Craig Emden expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment: "I am very pleased to welcome Matt Symonds to our firm as our new Non-Executive Director. I have no doubt that Matt's experience as both a board advisor and a coach, as well as his insights and strategic commercial vision, will contribute to the firm's future success."

Matt Symonds also shared his excitement: "I am excited to be joining Howard Kennedy as a Non-Executive Director. I look forward to working with the leadership team and the wider partnership to help the firm meet its ambitious targets."

With this new appointment, Howard Kennedy aims to leverage Symonds’ expertise to drive growth and enhance strategic decision-making, positioning the firm for continued success in the competitive legal landscape.