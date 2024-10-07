Howard Kennedy announces new managing partner

Craig has served as managing partner since 2017 and has completed his two four-year terms, including a prior stint as joint managing partner for more than three years.

Under Craig's leadership, Howard Kennedy has experienced significant growth, with a revenue increase of 45% to £74.4 million and a more than 30% rise in profits. The partnership has expanded notably, doubling in size with the addition of 35 partners and nearly 140 new hires overall.

James Stewart has nearly 19 years of experience at Howard Kennedy, having first joined in May 1997 and returned in May 2017. He currently serves as the Head of Real Estate and has a strong background in construction, successfully managing complex, high-profile cases across various sectors. His expertise includes development finance for residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects, as well as dispute resolution matters such as mediation, adjudication, and arbitration.

To ensure a seamless transition, James will shadow Craig for six months starting November 4, 2024, leading up to the formal handover in May 2025.

Upon his appointment, James expressed his honor and enthusiasm: "I am honored to have been elected managing partner. The firm is in an exciting growth period, and I look forward to continuing to grow the business through my vision and strategy over the next four years. I want to thank Craig for all that he has done for the firm as managing partner. The exceptional growth and culture we've seen at Howard Kennedy would not have been possible without his strong vision and leadership."

Craig Emden also shared his confidence in James, stating: "I am thrilled to hand the role of managing partner over to James and to watch his strategic vision for Howard Kennedy come to life. James understands the needs of our business and cares deeply about the success of the firm, but first and foremost, he cares about the success and achievements of our people. I have known James for more than 25 years, and I feel a great sense of comfort in knowing that the future of our firm will be in such capable hands."

Key Achievements Under Craig Emden's Leadership (2017 – Present):

Revenue Growth : Increased from £51.2 million to £74.4 million (45% increase).

: Increased from £51.2 million to £74.4 million (45% increase). Profit Growth : Increased from £15.7 million to £20.5 million (31% increase).

: Increased from £15.7 million to £20.5 million (31% increase). Partnership Expansion : Partner numbers grew from 52 to 70.

: Partner numbers grew from 52 to 70. Overall Headcount : Increased from approximately 362 to 488 (38% increase).

: Increased from approximately 362 to 488 (38% increase). Merger: Completed the merger with Corbett & Co, an international construction law boutique, in March 2023.

James Stewart's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for Howard Kennedy as it continues to expand and thrive in the legal sector.