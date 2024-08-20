Howard Kennedy announces double-digit revenue growth

London-based law firm Howard Kennedy has reported a strong financial performance for the 2023/2024 fiscal year, with revenue growth of 15%, bringing the firm's total revenue to £74.4 million, up from £64.9 million in the previous year.

The firm experienced double-digit growth across three of its key departments:

Real Estate : 19% growth

: 19% growth Private Client & Family : 17% growth

: 17% growth Dispute Resolution: 19% growth

Additionally, the average profit per equity partner rose by 24% to £362,000.

Commenting on these results, Managing Partner Craig Emden stated, "We have had an excellent year, with not only strong double-digit revenue growth but also robust profit growth too. The results are a testament to the hard work, enthusiasm, and dedication of all our people."

Emden highlighted the firm's continued investment in its people, noting the addition of three new partners and 24 partner appointments since the implementation of the firm's growth plan in May 2021. This includes the acquisition of Corbett & Co in March last year. "We continue to invest in the careers and development of our people, having promoted three to the partnership this year," Emden added.

Looking ahead, Emden expressed confidence in the firm’s growth trajectory, noting, "We have ambitious plans to grow our firm and we are on track to meet our £80 million target this year."