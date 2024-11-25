Howard Dean elected FOIL president

Howard Dean, a partner at Keoghs, has been elected as the 2025 President of the Forum of Insurance Lawyers (FOIL), succeeding Pete Allchorne of DAC Beachcroft. Dean, an advocate of civil justice reform with over 25 years of experience, assumes leadership as the insurance industry faces pressing challenges, including regulatory changes, inflationary pressures, and global crises.

Navigating a Shifting Landscape

Dean emphasised the importance of FOIL’s role during times of change: “I am honoured to be appointed as President of FOIL and look forward to serving the organisation as it navigates the issues facing the insurance industry at present. Insurers and their lawyers are currently having to grapple with many headwinds, including claims inflation, emerging markets, and regulatory change. FOIL will continue to provide a leading voice on the pressing issues impacting our members and their clients.”

FOIL’s membership, comprising 8,000 lawyers and paralegals from 61 corporate members, spans seven jurisdictions, enabling collaboration across England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Ireland, the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, and Gibraltar. This collaboration underpins FOIL’s influence in addressing procedural reforms, insurance law advancements, and civil justice developments.

Key Priorities for 2025

Dean’s presidency will focus on:

Civil Justice Reform : Including the Whiplash Tariff review , Fixed Recoverable Costs changes, and the post-implementation review of the Civil Liability Act.

: Including the , Fixed Recoverable Costs changes, and the post-implementation review of the Civil Liability Act. Scotland’s Legal Shifts : Addressing Qualified One-Way Cost Shifting (QOCS) for personal injury cases.

: Addressing for personal injury cases. Future of Insurance Law: Exploring debates around e-scooters, stricter regulations for young drivers, and litigation over medical agency costs.

FOIL will also continue its focus on diversity, inclusion, climate change, and integrating AI into legal practices.

Nurturing the Next Generation

FOIL will maintain its commitment to developing young legal talent through Tomorrow’s FOIL, promoting the diverse and dynamic nature of insurance law. Dean aims to showcase the career variety offered by the sector, fostering interest among up-and-coming lawyers.

Supporting Dean will be Bridget Tatham, partner at Browne Jacobson, who takes the role of Vice-President, contributing to FOIL’s expansive initiatives.

FOIL’s Vision and Advocacy

FOIL’s CEO, Laurence Besemer, praised Dean’s appointment: “Howard is an accomplished insurance lawyer who has been a member of the FOIL Executive Committee for several years already. He is an excellent choice to lead FOIL into 2025. With many changes afoot, FOIL continues to represent the defendant insurance legal community and the reality of the challenges insurers and their lawyers face.”

Besemer added that FOIL’s collaborative ethos will remain central, with its members driving reforms through government consultations, lobbying efforts, and industry engagement.

Dean’s presidency marks a pivotal period for FOIL as it continues to shape insurance law while navigating a rapidly evolving legal and economic environment.