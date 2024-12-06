Ben Standing, a partner at Browne Jacobson and a specialist in planning and environmental law, has welcomed the ambitious commitments made by the Prime Minister in his recent "Plan for Change" speech. The promises to deliver 1.5 million homes over the next five years and transition the national grid to 95% clean power by 2030 reflect bold goals, but Standing warns that achieving them will require equally transformative action, particularly in reforming the planning system and addressing systemic resourcing issues.

The current state of the UK’s planning system presents a significant hurdle. Standing noted that the number of housing units being approved has fallen to a decade low, which raises doubts about the ability to meet the housing targets without substantial changes. He highlighted the ongoing consultation into reforms of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) as a key opportunity to streamline the approval process and ensure it aligns with the government’s objectives.

Housing and Clean Energy: A Shared Need for Reform

Standing stressed that the planning system is critical not just for housing but also for the infrastructure required to achieve clean energy goals. A revised NPPF could prioritise climate mitigation projects, including wind farms, solar farms, and even electricity pylons, over biodiversity considerations such as protecting farmland and peatlands. This shift could expedite the development of renewable energy projects that are essential for achieving net zero.

However, Standing cautioned against a purely policy-driven approach, arguing that effective implementation hinges on properly resourcing planning authorities. He pointed out that a lack of resources has left most councils unable to update their local plans, with only one-third of councils currently having plans less than five years old. This has led to a gridlock that undermines progress on both housing and renewable energy developments.

The Importance of Community Engagement

Local support, Standing argued, is another critical element in achieving these targets. Long-term local plans, created through meaningful consultation with residents, can help foster community acceptance for new developments. Without this engagement, projects risk being perceived as imposed, leading to resistance and legal challenges.

Recent research by Browne Jacobson and the Local Government Information Unit found that a lack of local consultation increases the likelihood of challenges to new environmental measures. Standing believes the same applies to housing projects, which underscores the need to engage communities early in the planning process.

He also highlighted the importance of addressing the detriments faced by communities hosting housing developments or renewable energy infrastructure. Measures such as offering cheaper electricity, investment opportunities, or other tangible benefits could help mitigate disruptions and build goodwill.

A Call for Bold Action

Standing’s comments reflect a nuanced view of the challenges ahead. While he acknowledges the ambition of the government’s targets, he emphasises that success will depend on bold, coordinated action to reform planning processes, resource local authorities, and work collaboratively with communities.