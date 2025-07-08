In a significant move, the House of Lords has backed an amendment to the ongoing Renters’ Rights Bill, which mandates that tenants who keep pets must pay an additional deposit. This deposit, equalling three weeks’ rent, aims to cover any potential damage pets may inflict on rented properties. The Renters’ Rights Bill is designed to empower tenants to request permission to keep pets, with landlords prohibited from ‘unreasonably’ denying such requests.

Lord de Clifford, a veterinary practice director, proposed the amendment in response to concerns about property preservation. Previously, the Government had removed a requirement for tenants to obtain specific insurance coverage for pet-related damage. David Smith, Property Litigation Partner at Spector Constant & Williams, expressed his support for the Lords' decision, stating, "The House of Lords’ decision to reject the removal of a dedicated protection for pet-related damage is a welcome and sensible intervention." Smith continued, emphasising the balance needed between encouraging pet ownership and safeguarding landlords' interests.

He remarked that the existing five-week cap on deposits does not account for the unique risks pets present. Smith explained, “Replacing the now-abandoned insurance requirement with a modest, refundable pet deposit strikes a fair compromise, offering landlords reassurance while still supporting responsible pet ownership.” Despite the apparent benefits of this amendment, it faces an uphill battle for inclusion in the final Bill, as Smith noted that the government does not support it and highlighted that "this amendment, while a pragmatic recognition of the realities of property management, is not supported by the government and, like others pushed through by the Lords, is extremely unlikely to survive into the final Bill."