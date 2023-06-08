Sign Up for our Free Newsletter
House of Commons Commission publishes report on risk-based exclusion of MPs

Thu Jun 08 202360 Seconds
The report follows a consultation across parliament

The House of Commons Commission published its report and supporting documents on the risk-based exclusion of members of parliament (MPs) under criminal investigation for violent or sexual offences on 5 June, which follows a consultation and engagement process. The report summarises key themes from the consultation, the Commission’s response and sets out the next steps. The report is due to be debated and a motion which would enact an exclusion mechanism will be considered.

