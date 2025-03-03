Hook Tangaza strengthens EU presence with key appointment

Hook Tangaza, a specialist legal sector advisory firm, has expanded into Brussels with the appointment of Heike Lörcher as Director. She joins Alison Hook and Nankunda Katangaza in strengthening the firm's European presence, providing regulatory, trade, and compliance support.

Lörcher, former head of the German Federal Bar’s Brussels office, brings extensive experience in EU law, policymaking, and professional regulation. She said "Hook Tangaza has built a strong reputation for shaping the future of legal services, combining expertise in strategy, regulation and international legal developments. Having worked with the team over the years, I have seen first-hand the impact of their work in supporting governments, regulators, education providers and legal professionals. As UK-EU regulatory and trade relations continue to adapt and develop, this is a pivotal moment to reinforce engagement between the UK and the EU.Our aim is to ensure businesses and legal professionals have a deeper understanding of changing European frameworks, helping them to operate more effectively. I look forward to bringing my experience in EU affairs to this next phase of growth."

The Brussels office will support European clients and assist UK businesses in navigating EU institutions. Alison Hook, Director at Hook Tangaza, said "Having a presence in Brussels, at the centre of European policymaking, is not only going to help us expand our European client base but will also enable us to serve our UK clients better. As the EU is a key player in shaping the global regulatory environment, and the European Institutions are just beginning a new five-year term, this is both the perfect time and place for us to grow. Heike is also the perfect fit for Hook Tangaza. Her expertise and leadership will be hugely valuable. She brings exceptional knowledge of EU law and policy, a wide network of contacts across the continent and a proven track record of influence at a European level."

The firm's growth strategy also includes the appointment of Stephanie Do Canto e Castro as Business and Operations Manager. Based in the UK, she will focus on strengthening operational efficiency and supporting global expansion.

Nankunda Katangaza, Director at Hook Tangaza, said "The appointment of Stephanie Do Canto e Castro as Business and Operations Manager is a key element of our business and growth strategy and ensures we have the operational foundations to sustain long-term growth and meet the needs of our clients world-wide."

Hook Tangaza advises governments, regulators, international agencies, law firms, and professional bodies worldwide on trade, regulation, and legal sector challenges. The firm supports clients on issues such as WTO accession, anti-money laundering compliance, and adapting to changing business environments.