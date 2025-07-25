The Ministry of Justice (MOJ) has announced that nominations are now open for the Honorary King’s Counsel Honoris Causa award. This esteemed honorary designation is a unique recognition within the legal profession, made by royal prerogative, to commend individuals who have greatly influenced the legal sector and the law of England and Wales beyond the traditional courtroom settings.

Candidates can be nominated until 23:55 on 19 September 2025, and all nominations must be submitted via the digital form available on the Ministry of Justice’s website. It is essential that submissions clearly illustrate the significant, positive impacts made by the nominees in the legal field. The award is intended to acknowledge outstanding contributions, whether through influential research, advocacy, or initiatives that promote social mobility and diversity within the legal profession.

This honorary title differs from substantive King’s Counsel appointments. It requires nominees to have demonstrated a significant impact outside of courtroom practice. "This is for work outside the courtroom," emphasises the MOJ, highlighting the need for contributions that advance the legal profession or the law itself.

Eligible candidates include qualified lawyers, legal academics, non-practising lawyers, solicitors without higher rights of audience, and in-house lawyers. Notably, there is no residency requirement, allowing foreign qualified professionals to be nominated. However, candidates who have been honoured in the official UK honours system within the last two years will not qualify.

The selection process involves a panel of representatives from the legal field, civil service, and academia, who assess nominees based on their contributions. The Lord Chancellor will review the panel's recommendations before forwarding them to the King, who will grant the awards.

The Ministry of Justice also stresses the importance of diversity in the legal profession and encourages nominations that reflect the range of careers and backgrounds within the sector. "We are keen to recognise diversity within the profession," the MOJ states.

For anyone considering making a nomination, it is vital that they submit the completed digital form by the set deadline. Those requiring assistance with the nomination process can reach out to HonoraryKC@justice.gov.uk for support.