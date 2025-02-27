Homeless children need better support

Ofsted has released new research showing that homeless children aged 16 and 17 often lack the information and advocacy they need to make informed decisions about their futures. The report highlights significant gaps in support provided by local authorities, with only 9% of surveyed children stating they were offered an advocate to help them understand their rights.

Children in this situation can be accommodated in three ways: as a looked-after child under section 20 of the Children Act 1989, as a child in need under section 17 of the same Act, or under the Housing Act 1996. Government guidance recommends that local authorities should accommodate homeless children as looked-after children in most cases. However, the new research suggests that some local authorities are steering children away from this option, potentially due to resource constraints.

Ofsted found that some children were not fully informed about the implications of their choices, including the long-term benefits of becoming a looked-after child. Additionally, access to independent advocacy remains inconsistent across the country, despite guidance stating that all homeless children should have access to an advocate. Some authorities only involved an advocate if a child declined to become looked after, rather than making advocacy widely available from the outset.

The report also raises concerns about the continued use of inappropriate accommodation, such as bed and breakfasts and hostels, for homeless children. While supported accommodation is more common, the level of support offered varies significantly, and some placements fail to meet children’s needs. Resource shortages, staff limitations, and budget pressures appear to be influencing decisions on whether children receive looked-after status.

Yvette Stanley, Ofsted’s National Director of Social Care, said that local authorities must ensure homeless children receive the support that works best for them. She emphasised the importance of independent advocates in helping children understand their rights and make informed choices.

To improve support for homeless 16- and 17-year-olds, Ofsted recommends that local authorities:

Ensure children receive clear information about their options and support to make informed decisions

Review advocacy services to promote them effectively and monitor their impact

Collaborate with homeless children in designing policies that affect them

End the use of bed and breakfast accommodation for emergency housing

Continuously assess children’s wellbeing to ensure their placements remain suitable

Provide follow-up support and aftercare, regardless of how children are accommodated

Ofsted itself will take steps to improve oversight by incorporating more data collection into inspections, reviewing advocacy uptake, sharing learning materials with providers, and highlighting best practices to local authorities. These measures aim to ensure that homeless children receive the protection and support they need during a critical time in their lives.