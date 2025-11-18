The House of Commons witnessed a pivotal moment as The Rt Hon Shabana Mahmood MP delivered an oral statement detailing significant reforms to the UK's asylum and returns system. Emphasising the importance of restoring order and control to the nation’s borders, Mahmood stated, "This Government publishes the most significant reform to our migration system in modern times." Recognising the contemporary challenges facing the asylum process, she remarked that "this country will always offer sanctuary to those fleeing danger," while also asserting the need for the system to evolve alongside a changing global landscape.

Highlighting the pressing issues, Mahmood noted the influx of asylum seekers, revealing that "400,000 have sought asylum here in the last four years," and underscoring the burden on taxpayers. Her comments reflected concerns that the current system is perceived as "out of control and unfair," contributing to social fragmentation in communities. Addressing the potential for escalating tensions, she warned that failing to manage the situation adequately could lead "more people down a path that starts with anger, and ends in hatred."

The Home Secretary outlined a comprehensive strategy to address the crisis, beginning with a new policy document titled “Restoring Order and Control.” It aimed to reduce illegal arrivals and enhance the expulsion of individuals with no right to remain in the UK. Acknowledging that asylum claims are on the rise in the UK compared to Europe, Mahmood explained that the country's "comparative generosity" disproportionately attracts individuals seeking refuge.

To mitigate these challenges, the reforms propose a redefinition of refugee status, making it temporary at two and a half years instead of five, with permanent settlement available after twenty years. Additionally, a new 'work and study' visa route for refugees will be initiated to facilitate integration into society while reducing dependency on state benefits. In a bid to tackle the exploitation of public resources, Mahmood indicated that those receiving economic support may be required to contribute if they possess income or assets.

Furthermore, the measures will adjust the legal framework around family reunification and invoke penalties on countries that do not comply with repatriation agreements. The Home Secretary elaborated that existing legislation will change to move from a "duty" to support asylum seekers to a mere "power," allowing for a more accountable approach to financial aid distribution.

As nuances of international law complicate removals, particularly under Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, Mahmood committed to narrowing its interpretation. This approach will include a defined notion of family and the endorsement of the public interest test in removal cases. Additional reforms will aim to limit undue delays caused by claims of modern slavery, which are sometimes used to obstruct lawful deportation procedures.

In her conclusion, she reaffirmed the UK's enduring commitment to providing refuge while assuring the public that the reforms are intended to create a balanced, just, and orderly asylum system. With potential new pathways for displaced students and skilled refugees, Mahmood expressed a vision of unity in addressing the challenges of asylum, announcing, "We are the greater Britain that those on this side of the House believe in."