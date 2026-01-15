The Home Secretary has announced plans to grant powers to sack failing chief constables, as outlined by Shabana Mahmood today. This decision reverses a policy change made by the previous government in 2011 when the capability was removed through the Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act. Until now, only police and crime commissioners had the authority to dismiss chief constables.

This announcement follows a recent report from His Majesty’s Chief Inspector of Constabulary, which identified significant failings within the leadership of West Midlands police, particularly relating to a recommendation that Maccabi Tel Aviv fans should be barred from attending a match against Aston Villa. Shabana Mahmood remarked, “When a chief constable is responsible for a damaging failure of leadership, the public rightly expect the Home Secretary to act. And I intend to restore their ability to do so.” She has committed to reintroducing the Home Secretary’s power to dismiss chief constables, signalling a shift towards greater accountability for police leaders.

In her statement, Mahmood emphasised the need for police leaders to be answerable to both Parliament and the public, as part of broader police reforms expected to be revealed later this month. The new legislation represents a significant move towards enhanced oversight of police performance, aiming to ensure that chief constables fulfill their duties effectively and uphold the standards expected by the communities they serve.