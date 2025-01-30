Home Secretary confirms Rwanda Act repeal

This announcement comes ahead of the introduction of the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill, which aims to strengthen border security and combat organised immigration crime.

Confirmation of the repeal follows legal action by Asylum Aid, which argued that the Rwanda policy unlawfully instructed decision makers to ignore evidence showing that asylum seekers could be at risk of being sent to a country where they might face persecution, torture or death. The claim, initially filed in May 2024, was postponed until October 2024 to allow the Home Secretary time to clarify her stance.

The government confirmed that there are no plans to remove anyone to Rwanda under the Migration and Economic Development Partnership. Consequently, Asylum Aid withdrew its legal challenge through a consent order sealed by the High Court on 13 January 2025.

Since 2022, Leigh Day has represented Asylum Aid in its fight to protect asylum seekers from removal. Asylum Aid’s legal team included Charlotte Kilroy KC, Rachel Jones and Flora Robertson of Blackstone Chambers, alongside Michelle Knorr of Doughty Street Chambers.

Stephanie Hill, Human Rights partner at Leigh Day, welcomed the repeal, saying this marks a victory for the rule of law and the protection of asylum seekers in the UK. She emphasised that the Rwanda plan caused distress and fear among those seeking refuge and urged the government to withdraw the policy guidance immediately while ensuring a fair asylum system.

Alison Pickup, Executive Director of Asylum Aid, called on the government to act swiftly on its commitment, stating that the previous government’s Rwanda plan left thousands in limbo and had a devastating impact on asylum seekers’ mental health. She stressed that the UK must not outsource its human rights obligations but should instead invest in a fair and effective asylum system with safe routes to protection.

Photo - By Adrien K