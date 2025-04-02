Home Secretary addresses organised immigration crime

In a powerful opening speech at the Organised Immigration Crime Summit held at Lancaster House in London, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper rallied international delegates from over 40 countries to unite against the growing threat of organised immigration crime. She acknowledged the historical context of migration but stated that current trends present unprecedented challenges, driven by technological advancements and a ruthless criminal industry. Cooper highlighted the urgent need for collective action against smuggling and trafficking networks that endanger lives and undermine national security.

Cooper pointed out how illegal migration has escalated in just six years, using the alarming statistic that "three hundred people crossed the channel on flimsy, dangerous small boats 6, 7 years ago, but 4 years later, that rose to over 30,000." She painted a gruesome picture of the realities migrants face, mentioning the "fake life jackets, including fake life jackets for children that would not keep anyone afloat in the cold sea," and the rising violence against law enforcement by traffickers.

The Home Secretary urged countries to strengthen laws against these gangs, highlighting the UK’s new counter-terror powers and the establishment of the Border Security Command to enhance national security. She remarked, "But it is governments, not gangs, who should be deciding who enters our country." Emphasising the need for collaboration, Cooper stated that "we know too that no country can do this alone," signifying the importance of partnerships in combating this global issue.

Cooper concluded by reinforcing the commitment to take decisive action, indicating discussions would centre on "how we choke off the supply chains, the false papers, how we go after the money" during the summit. The urgent nature of this summit's discussions reflects a shared determination to disrupt and dismantle the criminal networks threatening lives and national security across borders