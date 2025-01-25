Holohan vs HS2 Ltd: Judicial review application dismissed

Introduction

The High Court, sitting in Manchester, recently delivered a judgment dismissing the application for judicial review brought by Karen and Cormac Holohan against High Speed Two Limited (HS2 Ltd) and the Secretary of State for Transport. The case revolved around the refusal to grant a lease and survey access to Stanthorne Hall Farm, a Grade II listed building.

Background

The property in question, Stanthorne Hall Farm, was acquired by the Secretary of State for Transport as part of the HS2 rail project. The acquisition was made under a discretionary scheme to buy properties affected by the route of Phase 2B of the HS2 scheme. The decision to deny the Holohans' request to lease the property was based on its poor condition and the substantial costs required to bring it to a lettable standard.

Procedural Matters

The Holohans, acting as litigants in person, sought interim relief in the form of a mandatory order to enter and survey the property and requested the disclosure of the Property Condition Report. They also applied for permission to commence judicial review proceedings. The court considered multiple applications, including one for a protective costs order, which was ultimately dismissed.

Judgment

Deputy High Court Judge Karen Ridge found no grounds to grant the judicial review. The court ruled that the decision to refuse the lease was rational and based on professional judgments. The decision-maker, Mr. Middleton, had considered the economic implications and the need to maintain flexibility of ownership due to the ongoing HS2 project.

Grounds for Judicial Review

The Holohans argued that the refusal of their lease proposal was irrational and that the decision-making process was unfair. However, the court found these claims to be without merit. The decision was deemed rational, considering the significant repair costs and the need to ensure tenant safety.

Costs Protection and Interim Relief

The application for a protective costs order was denied as the proceedings did not fall within the category of public interest litigation. Furthermore, the request for interim relief was dismissed due to the lack of arguable grounds for judicial review.

Conclusion

The court concluded that there were no valid grounds for judicial review, and the application was dismissed. The decision underscores the importance of sound professional judgment and economic considerations in property management decisions related to large infrastructure projects like HS2.

Learn More

