Salib joins from Eversheds Sutherland, where he held the position of Head of M&A in Saudi Arabia. Prior to that role, he was also the Head of M&A at Freshfields, accumulating more than 14 years of expertise in the Middle East. Renowned in the sector, he has an extensive background advising private equity houses, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and multinational corporations on intricate, high-value M&A transactions.

His proficiency spans public and private M&A, strategic joint ventures, corporate structuring and restructuring, capital markets-related M&A, and securing Saudi merger control clearances. Georgy Kalashnikov, the head of Hogan Lovells in the Middle East, stated that “Walid has strong relationships across the private and public sectors and his arrival is an important step in delivering on our focused growth strategy.” He also emphasised the firm’s commitment to investing in Saudi Arabia, recognising it as one of the fastest growing economies in the G20, and mentioned that by enhancing the Riyadh office, they would be better equipped to assist clients with complex mandates both regionally and globally.

Turki Alsheikh, Office Managing Partner of Hogan Lovells in Riyadh, expressed enthusiasm about Salib's joining, saying “We are extremely pleased to welcome Walid to our office in Riyadh. His expertise complements our existing offering and his skillset aligns with our strengths.” Alsheikh noted that Salib's addition would further enhance their capabilities, aiming for the firm to be acknowledged as a global elite player in the Saudi market.

In his own words, Walid Salib remarked: “I am delighted to be joining Hogan Lovells, particularly given the firm’s international platform and deep sector expertise. I look forward to working alongside my colleagues in Riyadh and across the wider Hogan Lovells network to support clients on their most significant transactions, both in the Kingdom and across borders." His recruitment marks a significant milestone for Hogan Lovells as it continues to fortify its presence in the region and bolster its operational capabilities.