Hogan Lovells strengthens Italian practice with five partners

Hogan Lovells has expanded its Italian operations by welcoming five prominent Corporate & Finance partners to its Milan office, bolstering the firm's capabilities in key areas like M&A, private equity, capital markets, leveraged finance, and private credit across the EMEA region. This addition marks another milestone in the firm’s strategy of expanding its Italian presence, with over 50 professionals having joined its Italian practices in the past year alone.

Hogan Lovells CEO Miguel Zaldivar explained, “We continue to bring in high performing partners in key markets such as Italy who value the uniqueness of the Hogan Lovells offering.” He emphasised the importance of Italy and the wider FRIS (France, Spain, and Italy) region in the firm’s broader growth strategy, noting that “Investing in Italy and the wider FRIS region is a core element of our strategy.” He further stated that the firm’s professionals in Paris, Madrid, Rome, and Milan collaborate closely on high-profile, complex projects with key clients, both in the region and globally.

James Doyle, Head of the Corporate & Finance practice at Hogan Lovells, highlighted the synergy between the new team and the firm's existing Corporate & Finance groups in Milan and Rome, saying, “The new group will complement our existing Corporate & Finance teams in Milan and Rome, and will support our approach to delivering excellence in the key hubs across EMEA.” He also noted that the addition of these professionals further strengthens one of the largest fully integrated global platforms for M&A, private equity, leveraged finance, and capital markets in the legal industry.

The new partners bring substantial industry knowledge to the firm. Ferigo Foscari, a leading figure in securities and M&A transactions, has deep experience in both equity and debt capital markets. His expertise includes advising on IPOs, secondary offerings, and block trades, particularly in the DCM space, where he’s worked on Eurobonds and private placements for Italian issuers.

Iacopo Canino is a well-established finance lawyer with expertise in private credit, leveraged finance, and high-yield transactions. He has been at the forefront of the private credit market in Italy and has advised on numerous significant cross-border financing transactions.

Alessandro Seganfreddo is a well-regarded expert in private equity, M&A, and capital markets, regularly advising both Italian and international clients, including private equity sponsors and investment banks, on major transactions across various sectors such as healthcare, life sciences, and technology.

Piero de Mattia, dual qualified in Italy and New York, brings over 20 years of experience in capital markets, M&A, and corporate governance. His expertise spans IPOs, rights issues, and convertible bonds, as well as advising issuers and financial institutions on regulatory matters.

Bianca Caruso, with over 15 years in debt finance and general corporate law, specialises in leveraged finance, acquisition finance, and real estate finance transactions. She also has significant experience in private credit and direct lending, focusing on high-yield transactions.

Patrizio Messina, Managing Partner for Italy, expressed his enthusiasm about the new hires, stating, “I am delighted to welcome colleagues Ferigo Foscari, Iacopo Canino, Alessandro Seganfreddo, Piero de Mattia and Bianca Caruso to Hogan Lovells as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of our presence in Italy this year.” He added that the addition of this team is aligned with the firm's goal of providing sophisticated legal services across Italy and beyond, underscoring the firm's ongoing commitment to growth in the region.

This strategic investment is a clear signal of Hogan Lovells' long-term focus on expanding its reach and strengthening its position in key global markets. With its new team, the firm looks poised to continue delivering high-quality services to clients in Italy and across EMEA, addressing some of the most complex and high-stakes legal matters in the region.