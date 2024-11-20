Hogan Lovells strengthens German disputes team

Hogan Lovells, the global law firm, has announced the appointment of Thomas Nebel as a partner in its Disputes practice. Nebel, a highly regarded litigator, will join the firm’s Düsseldorf office on 1 December. His addition is a strategic move to bolster the firm’s expertise in handling complex commercial and construction disputes, particularly in ESG (environmental, social, and governance) litigation.

Nebel previously co-led Dentons’ German Dispute Resolution practice and has built a reputation for handling high-stakes cases across industries like energy, infrastructure, automotive, and industrials. His focus includes commercial and civil law disputes, construction projects, corporate conflicts, and contentious insolvency matters.

Meeting Rising Demand for ESG Litigation

Des Hogan, Head of Hogan Lovells’ global Litigation, Arbitration, and Employment practice, highlighted Nebel’s alignment with the firm’s broader objectives: “Thomas’s deep expertise and respected reputation in Germany’s litigation market perfectly support our strategic vision to expand our disputes offering in Germany, especially in the rapidly evolving field of ESG-related litigation. His background in high-stakes, technically complex cases — particularly those involving ESG issues in construction and infrastructure — will be invaluable as we continue to meet the growing client demand for legal guidance in managing ESG-driven risks and opportunities.”

This strategic hire comes at a time when businesses face increasing pressures from ESG regulations, and disputes in this area are becoming a significant focus for global clients.

Expanding German and Global Capabilities

Detlef Hass, Managing Partner for Germany, noted how Nebel’s addition enhances the firm’s capabilities:

“Thomas’s arrival not only enhances our construction and commercial disputes capabilities but also supports our growing client base navigating ESG-related pressures and technical regulatory issues. His reputation and insights will be an asset to our team in Germany and beyond.”

Excitement for the Future

Nebel, who has been recognized among Germany’s leading dispute resolution lawyers, expressed his enthusiasm for the move: “I am excited to join Hogan Lovells and leverage its global platform to work with international colleagues to build a leading practice in contentious construction and projects disputes, particularly in the ever-evolving area of ESG litigation.”

With a proven track record of representing clients in high-profile cases spanning multiple industries and jurisdictions, Nebel’s addition strengthens Hogan Lovells’ ability to address complex legal challenges and support clients globally.

This move highloghts Hogan Lovells’ commitment to expanding its disputes practice in Germany, particularly in areas of strategic importance such as ESG and construction litigation.