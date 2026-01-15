Hogan Lovells has unveiled its Bribery, Investigations & Enforcement Outlook report for 2026, which provides an in-depth analysis of the evolving landscape of enforcement risk and compliance expectations for multinational corporations. The report indicates a significant shift towards integrated compliance programmes, where businesses are increasingly required to harmonise their policies, training, monitoring, and controls across various compliance areas, including bribery, data privacy, and fraud. Matthew Sullivan, Partner at Hogan Lovells and editor of the Outlook noted “Compliance risks are no longer assessed in isolation. Regulators expect cohesive, enterprise-wide frameworks that reflect how businesses actually operate.”

The report also highlights the rising importance of cooperation incentives, which are termed “carrots” for companies acting swiftly in the face of issues. Early self-disclosure, disciplined investigations, and thorough remediation can lead to notable enforcement advantages, such as deferrals and declinations. Stephanie Yonekura, Head of Investigations, White Collar and Fraud at Hogan Lovells emphasised “Increasingly, timing and credibility matter. Companies that act decisively and transparently are far better positioned with enforcement authorities.”

Another significant trend outlined in the outlook is the growing focus on individual accountability. Regulators are scrutinising decision-making processes and the oversight exercised by boards and senior executives. Liam Naidoo, Deputy Head of Investigations, White Collar and Fraud at Hogan Lovells explained “This shift puts governance and decision-making processes firmly in the spotlight. Boards and executives need to be able to demonstrate not just awareness of risks, but active and informed oversight.”

The report also draws attention to the increasing regulatory scrutiny on third-party and supply-chain risks, emphasising the need for anti-corruption and ESG diligence extending into more complex global networks. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence within investigations and compliance is identified as a transformative force, facilitating quicker detection and analysis of substantial data sets. Yonekura stated, “The question is no longer whether companies use AI, but whether they can explain and defend how they use it.”

To access the complete Bribery, Investigations & Enforcement Outlook 2026, visit the link provided by the firm for further insights and analysis.

Bribery, Investigations & Enforcement Outlook 2026