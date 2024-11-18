Hogan Lovells hires arbitration expert

Hogan Lovells has announced a significant addition to its International Arbitration practice with the appointment of Rob Palmer, a renowned expert in energy, construction, and infrastructure disputes, to its Singapore office.

Rob Palmer joins the firm from Ashurst’s International Arbitration group, bringing over two decades of experience in Southeast Asia and a loyal client base. Qualified in New Zealand, New South Wales, and England, Rob is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, the Singapore Institute of Arbitrators, and the Australian Centre for International Commercial Arbitration (ACICA). He has handled complex disputes under the rules of leading arbitral institutions, including SIAC, ICC, LCIA, AAA, AIAC, TAI, and BANI.

Strategic Growth in Southeast Asia

Hogan Lovells’ Global Head of Litigation, Arbitration, and Employment, Des Hogan, highlighted the strategic importance of Rob’s hire:

“Rob Palmer is an exceptional addition to our International Arbitration team. His proven expertise, strong client relationships, and dedication to fostering an inclusive work environment perfectly align with our firm’s values and vision for growth.”

Biswajit Chatterjee, Office Managing Partner of Hogan Lovells Singapore, echoed this sentiment:

“Rob’s reputation as one of the leading arbitration lawyers in Singapore and his deep understanding of the Southeast Asia market will be invaluable to our clients. We are thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

A Leader in Arbitration

Rob has been based in Southeast Asia since 2003, representing clients in high-stakes disputes across APAC and beyond. His leadership experience as the former Managing Partner of Ashurst’s Singapore office underscores his ability to lead high-performing teams and contribute to the firm’s diversity and inclusion initiatives.

Expanding International Arbitration Capabilities

The appointment is a key step in Hogan Lovells’ strategy to bolster its arbitration offering and strengthen its presence in the region. By aligning Rob’s expertise with its global capabilities, the firm aims to solidify its position as a go-to advisor for complex arbitration matters in Southeast Asia.

This move demonstrates Hogan Lovells' commitment to providing top-tier legal services and deep market insights to its clients across the region.