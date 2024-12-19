Hogan Lovells expands Singapore private equity team

Hogan Lovells has announced the significant expansion of its Singapore office and Private Equity and Funds practice with the addition of three accomplished partners: Siew Kam Boon, Timothy Goh, and Thomas Kim. The trio, set to join in January 2025 from Dechert LLP, brings extensive expertise and will bolster the firm’s transactional capabilities in Singapore and across Southeast Asia.

Siew Kam Boon, who will also serve as Head of Private Equity for APAC, has a distinguished background in private equity, M&A, secondaries, and venture capital across industries like technology, healthcare, and energy. Timothy Goh specialises in cross-border corporate matters, including sustainable finance and ESG-focused transactions. Thomas Kim, a leading funds lawyer, will spearhead Hogan Lovells’ Singapore funds practice, focusing on private equity, venture capital, and ESG-related issues.

Commenting on the move, James Doyle, Practice Group Leader – Corporate & Finance, said: “This addition is pivotal to our strategy of growing our transactional practice in Southeast Asia. Their expertise enhances our capabilities in private equity, funds, and secondaries, further strengthening our global Corporate & Finance practice.”

Siew Kam expressed enthusiasm about joining Hogan Lovells, citing the firm’s commitment to Southeast Asia and its global platform: “The firm’s high-quality offerings and global reach provide an exciting opportunity to expand our cross-border practice.”

Timothy Goh emphasised the firm’s alignment with his passion for ESG principles: “Integrating ESG into our practice is an opportunity to drive meaningful change for clients and communities.”

Thomas Kim added: “Hogan Lovells’ market-leading reputation in private funds and secondaries offers an exceptional platform to address the evolving needs of Asia’s funds industry.”

This move follows Hogan Lovells’ recent growth in the APAC region, including team expansions in Hong Kong and the hiring of Rob Palmer in Singapore. Lloyd Parker, Regional Managing Partner for Asia Pacific, highlighted the firm’s continued investment in the region: “These hires underscore our commitment to Singapore and the broader APAC market, and we expect this trend to continue.”

The new additions reinforce Hogan Lovells’ reputation as a leader in private equity, funds, and secondaries in Asia, providing clients with enhanced expertise and a deeper bench of resources in a competitive global market.