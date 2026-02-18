Global law firm Hogan Lovells has made a significant move in bolstering its Italian administrative and public law team with the appointment of Luca Perfetti as partner in its Global Regulatory & IP practice. Perfetti, a distinguished public and administrative lawyer, joins alongside a team of professionals, bringing a wealth of experience in sectors such as Transportation and Logistics, Energy, Technology, Life Sciences and Health Care, Sports, Media and Entertainment, and Financial Institutions. He is renowned for advising clients throughout their interactions with public authorities, encompassing tender procedures, contract awards, execution, and litigation.

This strategic addition aims to further strengthen the firm’s capabilities in Italy, complementing existing team members, such as partner Francesca Angeloni, and enhancing collaboration across antitrust, regulatory, arbitration, and transactional practices both within Italy and internationally. Over the past two years, Hogan Lovells has expanded significantly in Italy, having welcomed approximately 70 new team members, including 16 partners.

Patrizio Messina, Managing Partner Italy, expressed his confidence in Perfetti's skills, stating, “Luca’s arrival confirms our continued investment in Italy and further strengthens our regulatory and public law offering. He is a highly respected practitioner with a strong market profile, and his experience will be a significant asset to our clients.” Similarly, Charles Brasted, Deputy Practice Group Leader – Global Regulatory & IP, highlighted that “Luca brings deep administrative and public law expertise that complements our global regulatory platform. His practice sits at the intersection of regulation, public policy and major projects, and his arrival enhances our ability to support clients on complex, cross-border matters.”

In expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Luca Perfetti commented, “I am delighted to be joining Hogan Lovells and to become part of its global regulatory practice group. The firm’s international reach, combined with the strength of its Italian practice, provides an excellent environment in which to further develop a leading public and administrative law offering for clients.”