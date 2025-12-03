Hogan Lovells, the international law firm, has played a pivotal role in advising Pantheon, a prominent name in the realm of global private markets investment. The firm acted as lead investor in a substantial continuation vehicle worth $835 million, centred around the sale of Trading Technologies, a respected global capital markets technology platform backed by the independent sponsor 7Ridge.

The Hogan Lovells team showcased their expertise through a collaborative effort led by Ed Harris, who is globally recognised as the Co-Head of Secondaries. Alongside Harris were senior associate Charlotte Monk, as well as associates Coco Brown, Olivia Wallwork, and Castille Cox, all involved in the Secondaries practice. The firm's Investment Funds sector was represented by partner Jeremy Pickles and associate Asha Abram, while partner Caitlin Piper provided insights from Washington D.C. The New York office contributed with counsel Natalie Psaila and associate John Jee, both of whom focused on tax matters.

This operation not only highlights Hogan Lovells’ capabilities in navigating complex investment structures but also underscores the firm’s commitment to supporting key players in the capital markets landscape. The collaboration between various specialisations within the firm allowed for a comprehensive approach that ensured an optimal outcome for Pantheon and its new investment vehicle.