Hogan Lovells advises Literacy Capital plc on minority investment in amplify5

Founded in 2021 by Alastair Brass, amplify5 provides tailored offshoring solutions to corporates and SMEs across various sectors. The investment will drive amplify5’s expansion plans, enabling the business to grow its presence in Cape Town, increase operational capacity, and strengthen its team.

The Hogan Lovells team supporting Literacy Capital plc was led by James Cross, partner in Private Equity, with contributions from:

Andrew Poole , James Scott , Imogen Thwaites (associates), and Makar Rozhkov (trainee solicitor).

, , (associates), and (trainee solicitor). Nicola Fulford (partner) and Alex Rutherford (senior associate) advised on data privacy matters.

(partner) and (senior associate) advised on data privacy matters. Alice Whitehead provided employment advice.

provided employment advice. Tom Eyre-Brook handled tax aspects.

handled tax aspects. Simone Izzard, senior associate in Johannesburg, coordinated South African advice, covering real estate, intellectual property, and commercial matters.

James Cross, partner at Hogan Lovells, said:

“We are delighted to have advised Literacy Capital plc on two significant minority investments in quick succession; first their investment in leading digital marketing agency, Campfire; and now their latest investment in amplify5.”

The partnership highlights Hogan Lovells’ strong capabilities in delivering comprehensive private equity and cross-border legal solutions for clients across industries.