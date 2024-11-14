Hodge Jones & Allen Welcomes Family Law Trio

In a strategic move to strengthen its family law expertise, London-based law firm Hodge Jones & Allen (HJA) has welcomed three new partners to its growing family law team. This latest expansion brings the firm’s total number of partners to 51 and further solidifies its dedication to delivering comprehensive family law services to high-net-worth individuals and families across a variety of complex issues.

New Partners with Diverse Expertise

The new additions to HJA’s family team include Sarah Norman-Scott, who joins from Osbornes Law, and Raj Bhattoa and Phoebe Hill, who both arrive from Stowe Family Law.

Sarah Norman-Scott is known for her comprehensive approach to family law, with a practice that covers divorce, finances, cohabitation, and private children’s matters, including relocation cases. Her clients are primarily high-net-worth individuals who benefit from her broad expertise in complex financial matters and sensitive child-related issues. She also serves as co-chair of Resolution’s Litigants in Person Working Group and holds an accredited specialisation in divorce finances and Trust of Land and Appointment of Trustees (TOLATA) matters.

Raj Bhattoa, a distinguished family lawyer, focuses on high-net-worth financial disputes, prenuptial and postnuptial agreements, and private children’s law. Raj’s practice also includes international family law cases, and she has a notable focus on representing privately funded clients involved in public law issues. Her unique expertise has earned her recognition within the industry, particularly among clients seeking cross-border solutions in family law.

Phoebe Hill brings an impressive breadth of experience to HJA, with a practice that spans matrimonial issues, financial settlements, cohabitation, and children’s cases. She is accredited by Resolution for her expertise in private law children, cohabitation, and TOLATA matters. Known for her compassionate approach and practical insights, Phoebe helps her clients navigate complex family disputes with a focus on achieving practical, long-term resolutions.

Leadership Welcomes New Partners

Vanessa Friend, head of the family law department at Hodge Jones & Allen, expressed her enthusiasm for the firm’s new additions, stating, “The arrival of such high-calibre lawyers as Raj, Phoebe, and Sarah marks an exciting milestone for our team and the firm. I am incredibly excited to work with them and know that our clients will benefit from their expertise.”

She emphasised the client-centered approach that each new partner brings to the firm, adding, “They are lawyers who focus on the best outcomes for the client and consider carefully how to reach a resolution as early and cost-effectively as possible.”

With these strategic hires, Hodge Jones & Allen is poised to further enhance its reputation as a top choice for clients seeking expert guidance on family law matters.

Photo - (L-R) Phoebe Hill, Raj Bhattoa, Vanessa Friend, Sarah Norman-Scott