Hodge Jones & Allen expands defence team

Law firm Hodge Jones & Allen has bolstered its criminal defence team with the hiring of seasoned solicitor Claire McGrath. Claire joins as a partner, bringing with her 20 years of experience in handling complex criminal cases. Previously the Director at Bullivant Solicitors, a niche practice focused on criminal law, she is set to further strengthen an already impressive criminal defence team at HJA.

Her expertise spans a broad range of criminal defence work, particularly in serious and complex crime. Claire has extensive experience litigating in diverse areas, including terrorism offences, murder, manslaughter, attempted murder, aggravated burglary, armed robbery, serious assaults, blackmail, and kidnap, as well as defending individuals facing serious sexual assault allegations against both adults and children, whether recent or historic.

She joins the prestigious Crime Department at HJA, one of the UK’s top-rated criminal practices, which features specialist teams in a variety of areas including serious and complex crime, youth offenders, financial crime, terrorism, protest/public order, and sexual crimes. Claire expressed her enthusiasm for her new role, stating “I’m delighted to be joining one of the finest criminal defence teams around. Hodge Jones & Allen are renowned for their expertise, client care and amazing results, so I am delighted to have been welcomed to their partnership.”

Raj Chada, partner and head of criminal defence at the firm, shared his excitement about Claire’s addition to the team, saying “Claire is a fantastic criminal defence solicitor and I am absolutely thrilled that she is joining the team. She has a brilliant reputation for getting the very best for her clients and I am looking forward to working with her.”