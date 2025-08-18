At a recent meeting of the Legal Software Suppliers Association (LSSA), HM Land Registry previewed its forthcoming digital registration service, set to launch in October. James Rippin, Integration Support Manager, and Sophie Rickards, Lead Product Manager at HM Land Registry (HMLR), discussed the new Registration Service and provided an update on the organisation's digital roadmap. Their presentation highlighted aspects particularly relevant to the legal software industry.

Beginning in October, the new service will implement stricter automated checks on incoming applications, allowing only those submissions deemed valid and correct. This significant shift aims to reduce the number of administrative requisitions by addressing common submission errors. According to estimates from HMLR for the year leading to September 2024, there were 114,000 name variations and 110,000 submissions missing essential information. The financial implications of these errors have been substantial, with costs estimated between £1M and £7M.

Beyond simply improving error rates, the new service is designed to create greater consistency across HMLR’s digital platforms. Key features include enhanced handling of attachments and a new application programming interface (API) to facilitate push notifications and future automation. “Reducing errors and delays is at the heart of our digital transformation efforts,” said Rippin, expressing enthusiasm about the potential benefits for streamlining conveyancing processes and enhancing outcomes for all parties involved. Kevin Horlock, CEO of the LSSA, echoed this sentiment by stating, “It’s encouraging to see HM Land Registry working so closely with our members. This new service directly tackles issues that have affected legal software providers and their clients for years. We’re looking forward to supporting a successful launch”