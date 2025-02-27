Historic City law firm celebrates 150th anniversary

Laytons ETL, the City of London commercial law firm with an international reach, has unveiled an extensive programme of charitable giving in celebration of its 150th anniversary this year. The firm has committed to donating £150 to 150 different good causes throughout 2025, with the first batch of donations set to be distributed in March. Further recipients will be nominated by members of the Laytons ETL team during the course of the year.

Michael Kashis, Managing Partner CEO at Laytons ETL, shared his thoughts on the milestone, saying “2025 marks 150 years since Edward John Layton, along with his son, founded our firm in Budge Row. The long history that followed has included being bombed out twice during the Blitz as well as the ups and downs that accompany a century and a half of doing business.” Kashis emphasised that the firm’s anniversary celebrations would not just focus on its history, but also reflect its ongoing commitment to the community: “Laytons ETL is thriving as we embark upon this anniversary year, and we wanted to do something to mark this landmark in a way that makes a meaningful contribution to the community while also reflecting the values, priorities and experiences of our people. This isn’t just an exercise in charitable giving, it’s an exploration and celebration of who we are, and the things that mean the most to us.”

The law firm’s 150th anniversary year follows a highly successful 2024, during which it doubled its footprint by moving into new Grade A offices on Cannon Street, just a short distance from its original home. Preliminary accounts show a 24.5% increase in turnover, rising to £11.7 million from the previous year. The firm is aiming for a revenue of at least £20 million by 2027.

Laytons ETL has also made substantial strides internationally, with an increasing presence in multi-jurisdiction matters and active membership in various international networks. In 2021, it became part of the ETL GLOBAL network, a professional services group based in Essen, Germany, with a global reach of 24,000 employees in over 50 countries. Additionally, the firm expanded through the acquisition of real estate specialist Cannings Connolly in 2022 and a 2024 hire of around 14 lawyers from US firm Armstrong Teasdale’s UK office, specialising in corporate law, business immigration, commercial real estate, and dispute resolution.

Along with its charity pledge, Laytons ETL plans to host several celebratory events throughout the year for colleagues, clients, and business partners to commemorate this historic milestone.