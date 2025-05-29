In a momentous occasion for the legal profession in Scotland, the Law Society of Scotland held a double admissions ceremony at the iconic Signet Library in Edinburgh, welcoming a total of 141 new solicitors. This event is particularly remarkable as it contributes to a record-breaking total of 508 solicitors formally admitted to practice this year. The atmosphere was charged with excitement and anticipation as each admittee received their certificate of enrolment, a testament to their hard work and dedication.

Susan Murray, the outgoing president of the Law Society, presided over the final admissions ceremony of her tenure. Expressing her pride, she remarked, “It’s an honour to end my presidency by welcoming the next generation of Scotland’s solicitors. These ceremonies have truly been a highlight of a very rewarding year.” Murray reflected on the implications of this achievement, stating, “The record number of new solicitors we have seen over the past year is a real positive for Scotland’s legal sector. Our newest members bring a wealth of ideas, enthusiasm and energy and I have no doubt they will all make fantastic contributions to our profession during their careers. Congratulations!”

Also attending the ceremony was Kevin Lang, the interim CEO of the Law Society, who congratulated the new lawyers by saying, “Congratulations to our newest solicitors. It’s a real privilege to celebrate your achievements with so many of you along with your closest supporters.” Lang emphasised the Society’s ongoing commitment to supporting these new professionals throughout their careers, mentioning various opportunities for development, well-being, and technological advancement. He encouraged them to seize the opportunities awaiting them in their new roles.

The newly admitted solicitors also heard from influential guest speakers during the event. John Mulholland, a criminal defence solicitor and former president of the Law Society, spoke at the morning ceremony. He addressed the responsibilities now resting on their shoulders, asserting, “You are now professional advice givers. You are now professional fixers. People will come to you with their problems. They’ll come to you in their darkest times. They’ll come to you with problems that seem insurmountable. It is your job to help, to advise. Give your best to them as they expect the best from you.” He concluded with encouragement, wishing them success in their future endeavours.

In the afternoon ceremony, Naeema Sajid, founder of a legal diversity and inclusion consultancy, shared her insights with the new cohort. She acknowledged the competitive nature of the legal field, saying “Whilst we may be competitors, seeking the same opportunities. Whilst at some stage we may be opponents, sitting across from each other in the bell of the court. We can all be friends, colleagues and allies.” She urged the new solicitors to foster a sense of camaraderie rather than competition, declaring, “We are all equals, and all deserve to be valued and respected. Do not think of your career as a game. Remove the unhealthy attitude to competition and replace it with camaraderie.”

These ceremonies not only celebrate the accomplishment of the newest solicitors but also highlight the vibrant future of Scotland’s legal sector, underscoring the importance of collaboration and integrity moving forward.