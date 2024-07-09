Hill Dickinson’s city practice continues growth with new employment partner

Leading international law firm Hill Dickinson has announced the hire of Blair Adams, joining the firm’s London City office as an employment partner.

With over 17 years of experience at partner level, Adams brings a cross-sector business advisory services practice, advising businesses on compliance, litigation, transactions, and labour relations. He joins the firm’s business services group to strengthen its City offering.

Adams, joining from Winckworth Sherwood, has deep industry expertise in restructuring exercises, corporate transactions, outsourcing arrangements, and TUPE. He also advises on discrimination issues, internal investigations, trade union recognition and industrial action, and restrictive covenant enforcement.

Adams has extensive experience handling disputes in employment tribunals and the High Court. He has worked with multinational companies in various sectors, including financial services, leisure and hospitality, manufacturing, and business services.

Adams’ arrival marks a sustained period of growth for the firm’s London City team, with recent lateral hires including debt capital markets partner James Harmer and commercial disputes partner Sarah Emerson joining earlier this year.

Fiona Parry, head of business services at Hill Dickinson, said: “The growth of our team in London has accelerated rapidly over the last two years, with some of the City’s leading lawyers joining our ranks. During this time, we’ve built a comprehensive business services offering, and Blair’s arrival is another example of our ability to attract the highest calibre talent into the firm. His extensive experience will further enhance our existing employment services offering, and our clients across the UK will be able to tap into his specific areas of expertise. We are continuing to gain ground in London’s crowded legal market, with the added advantage of a growing national network across our seven UK offices.”

Kerstie Skeaping, head of employment at Hill Dickinson, said: “The world of employment has presented new challenges for companies and their staff over the last few years and, with Blair on board, we’ll be able to provide our clients with an even wider spectrum of industry-leading advice. From working with listed multinationals to owner-managed businesses, his expertise and reputation in the City will undoubtedly strengthen our employment offering.”

Blair Adams, employment partner at Hill Dickinson, said: “Hill Dickinson has achieved impressive growth over the last few years, opening new offices in the UK, expanding internationally, and building out new practice areas. This is an exciting time to be joining the firm and its already-strong employment team. It’s a fantastic opportunity for me to lead the firm’s practice in London and to develop it further.”