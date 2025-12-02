Leading commercial law firm Hill Dickinson has entered an exciting new chapter as it unveils a significant investment in its branding, which coincides with a period of substantial financial growth. The firm achieved impressive revenue growth of £172.1 million, an 18% increase from the previous year, alongside a 15% rise in profit before members’ remuneration, which reached £67.4 million in the year ending 30th April 2025. This financial success has paved the way for a new corporate branding initiative to aid its ongoing evolution.

The launch of the new brand accompanies Hill Dickinson's landmark stadium naming rights deal with Everton FC for the 52,769-seat Hill Dickinson Stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock in Liverpool. This strategic partnership is expected to significantly elevate the firm's brand visibility both within the UK and internationally. The stadium agreement is one facet of a broader investment strategy for 2025, which includes relocating the Manchester office to 1 St Michael’s, the city’s first Net Zero Carbon commercial development.

Craig Scott, CEO at Hill Dickinson, expressed enthusiasm about the firm’s trajectory, saying “The past few years have been among some of the most exciting in Hill Dickinson’s 215-year history. Our rapid growth is a direct reflection of the strength and quality of our people and their commitment to achieving the right outcomes for our clients.” He noted the firm’s intention to harmonise its external presence with the deep personal relationships it cultivates, stating, “With our investment in Hill Dickinson Stadium boosting our global visibility, our new brand gives us the opportunity to reset how we show up in the market, standing out as a team of progressive, collaborative and approachable lawyers fully invested in our client relationships, our communities and each other.”

Lisa Robinson-Behnejad, director of business development and marketing at Hill Dickinson, added depth to the brand's significance by saying, “A brand is so much more than a new logo or a vibrant colour palette. It’s the heartbeat of our organisation – representing our culture and connecting us with those we work with on a much deeper level.” She elaborated on how the new brand aims to foster long-lasting success, “Having a distinctive new brand helps us to build on our positive momentum and reposition Hill Dickinson for the future, helping us to continue to drive growth, attract colleagues that share our values and ultimately foster long-term success.”

The firm’s strategic relocations in Manchester, along with recent investments in new office spaces in Birmingham and Leeds, reflect its commitment to expanding its operational footprint. Furthermore, Hill Dickinson has been actively increasing its workforce, having added 17 senior hires over the past year, underscoring its dedication to fostering a skilled and diverse team that can better serve their clients in the evolving market landscape.