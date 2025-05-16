Everton Football Club has made a significant announcement, revealing that the name of its new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will be Hill Dickinson Stadium. This long-term partnership marks one of the largest stadium naming rights agreements in Europe and highlights a shared commitment between two iconic Liverpool institutions, drawing on a history that goes back to Everton's founding in 1878. Hill Dickinson, established in Liverpool in 1810, is a commercial law firm with a presence across the UK, Europe, and Asia. Both entities are dedicated to excellence, supporting local communities, and creating lasting, positive impacts.

Scheduled to open in August with a capacity of 52,888, Hill Dickinson Stadium will serve not only as a home for Everton supporters but also as a destination for a variety of events ranging from sports to music and cultural activities. This stadium is expected to be central to the regeneration of North Liverpool, anticipated to generate thousands of jobs and draw significant investment, fostering social and economic growth for the region.

Angus Kinnear, Chief Executive Officer of Everton, emphasised the importance of this collaboration by stating, “Welcoming Hill Dickinson as our naming rights partner is a bold and strategic step forward. This partnership goes beyond branding — it’s a shared commitment to progress, excellence, and the regeneration of our city. Hill Dickinson Stadium will stand as a symbol of Everton’s ambitions, our values, and the global future we are building together."

The partnership will also create avenues for shared legacy efforts extending beyond match days. Hill Dickinson plans to collaborate with Everton in the Community, further enhancing the reach and impact of the club's charitable initiatives as well as the Hill Dickinson Foundation throughout Merseyside and beyond. Craig Scott, CEO of Hill Dickinson, expressed the significance of the partnership, stating, “To put our name to Everton’s new stadium is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. We believe deeply in what this project stands for - a bold, transformational vision for Liverpool and its future."

He added, “This partnership is about legacy, ambition, and the power of two globally recognised organisations coming together to make a difference. As Hill Dickinson continues to grow nationally across the UK and internationally, we remain proud of our Liverpool roots - and we are honoured to be part of one of the most exciting waterfront developments in Europe. It couldn’t come at a more opportune time, with the deal providing the perfect platform to launch our new brand to a global audience."

Further details regarding community programmes and commercial initiatives surrounding the Hill Dickinson Stadium are expected to be announced as the opening date approaches.