In a strategic move, international law firm Hill Dickinson has solidified its position in Birmingham with the recent appointments of partner Barry Jervis and senior lawyer Ben Humphreys, who will lead a new commercial dispute resolution (CDR) team. This development comes on the heels of the Birmingham office’s first anniversary, reflecting the firm’s commitment to expanding its regional presence while serving as a link between its existing offices in the North and London.

Barry, who previously led litigation at Shakespeare Martineau, will be at the helm of the CDR team, representing a crucial step in Hill Dickinson’s aspiration to become a full-service, mid-market commercial firm in Birmingham. He brings nearly 30 years of litigation expertise, handling complex contract disputes, injunctions, warranty claims, and corporate disputes, and his background ranges from serving high-net-worth individuals to major brands.

Ben, also a former colleague from Shakespeare Martineau, complements Barry's experience by focusing on complex breach of contract claims and professional negligence, which will enhance the firm’s service offering. Their combined expertise is pivotal as Hill Dickinson aims to reinforce its reputation and operational capacity in Birmingham, a city it hopes to establish as a leading mid-market practice within five years.

The firm’s growth trajectory in Birmingham showcases the effectiveness of its strategy, which has seen the Business Services Group now account for nearly half of its total turnover. Fiona Parry, head of business services at Hill Dickinson, noted how exciting it is to witness the momentum built within just a year, underscoring their ambition for a continued presence in the local market. She remarked, “With four teams already established, we are actively recruiting and expect to make further hire announcements over the coming months.”

In alignment with this sentiment, Nick Dawson, head of the Birmingham office, highlighted the importance of providing a comprehensive commercial offering and the potential for further growth in the region. He stated, “The volume and quality of business we’ve won in little over 12 months since opening in Birmingham shows just how much potential exists to further expand our offering in the local legal market."

Barry expressed his enthusiasm about returning to the firm, saying, “Returning as a partner to the firm where I first trained is incredibly exciting, especially at a time of sustained growth.” He is eager to lead the CDR team and provide exceptional service to clients while enhancing the firm’s presence and capabilities across the Midlands.

As Hill Dickinson embarks on this journey, the establishment of the new CDR team marks a significant milestone, indicating a promising future for its operations in Birmingham and beyond.