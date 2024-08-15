Hill Dickinson boosts London team

International commercial law firm Hill Dickinson has strengthened its London office with the appointment of Mark Johnson as a corporate commercial partner. Johnson, who brings over 30 years of experience in the maritime and legal fields, will play a key role in the firm’s commercial shipping team.

Johnson, a former naval officer and ship’s captain, is highly regarded in the industry for his extensive experience in advising on various aspects of maritime operations. His expertise includes the construction, conversion, sale and purchase, financing, and management of vessels, ranging from drilling rigs to some of the world’s largest superyachts. He is ranked in the shipping section of Chambers & Partners and is recommended in The Legal 500 guide, underscoring his reputation in the field.

Prior to joining Hill Dickinson, Johnson co-headed the Shipping and Autonomous Transportation practices at US law firm Haynes and Boone. He also spent over a decade at Reed Smith and served 12 years in the Royal Navy. His diverse background makes him a valuable addition to Hill Dickinson’s team, particularly in strengthening the relationship between the firm’s Business Services and Marine groups.

Fiona Parry, head of the Business Services Group at Hill Dickinson, emphasised the strategic importance of Johnson’s appointment. “Taking a people-first approach is key to our strategy, so following another year of remarkable growth for the firm, our focus is to continue to bolster our Business Services offering through attracting some of the industry’s best senior talent,” she said. “Mark’s appointment is indicative of the investment we’re making into our London practice as we continue to make strides in the city’s increasingly competitive legal market.”

Rod Palmer, a shipping and aviation partner in the London Commercial team, highlighted Johnson’s impact on the firm’s capabilities. “Mark's addition to our Commercial Shipping team comes at a time when demand for our specialist maritime and offshore financing services is continuing to grow. His reputation in the city and his thorough and in-depth sector knowledge gives us invaluable extra capacity across the full range of banking, lending, sale and purchase and debt financing services in the shipping space.”

Commenting on his new role, Johnson expressed enthusiasm about joining Hill Dickinson. “Joining Hill Dickinson, which has such a prestigious history in maritime law, is a very exciting step in my career. I look forward to working with my new colleagues to help guide our clients in all aspects of their English law needs and providing on-the-ground assistance here in England as well as in Greece, Hong Kong, and Singapore.”

Mark Johnson’s appointment comes amid a period of significant growth for Hill Dickinson’s London office, with more than ten lateral partner hires in the past year, further enhancing the firm’s presence in the city’s legal market.