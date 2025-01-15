Hill Dickinson bolsters Manchester team with new real estate partner

Hill Dickinson, a leading international law firm, has announced the appointment of Mark Gaffney as a real estate partner in its Manchester office. With over 23 years of partner-level experience, Gaffney brings valuable expertise in property development, regeneration, public sector funding, leasing, management, and portfolio transactions.

Notably, over the past decade, he has played a key role in a £1 billion residential-led regeneration project, transforming the Ancoats and New Islington areas of Manchester in collaboration with Manchester City Council.

Gaffney joins from Squire Patton Boggs and has represented both public and private sector clients in various regeneration projects across England. He has been recognised as one of the leading real estate lawyers in the North West by The Legal 500 UK and Chambers UK.

His appointment strengthens Hill Dickinson’s Manchester office and wider Business Services Group, as the firm continues its growth strategy. Over the past 12 months, Hill Dickinson has made over 20 senior lateral hires across its national offices. The firm also plans to expand its presence in the North West with a move to a new office in Gary Neville’s St Michael’s development in 2025.

Fiona Parry, head of the Business Services Group, commented: “Mark’s arrival is another example of our ongoing investment in top talent. His expertise and client relationships will be an asset to our national real estate team, and we are excited to continue growing our presence in the North West.”

Darren Hamer, head of Manchester real estate, added: “Mark’s deep sector expertise will support us in delivering industry-leading legal advice, particularly with the government’s focus on regeneration projects in the coming years.”

Mark Gaffney expressed enthusiasm about his new role: “Hill Dickinson provides a platform for me to work with a diverse client base and contribute to expanding our real estate team's presence in the region.”