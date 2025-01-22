Hill Dickinson bolsters London construction team with new partner hire

Nichols, with 25 years of experience in construction law, specialises in the procurement, financing, and legal aspects of developments and infrastructure projects, including acquisitions, disposals, regeneration, and development. He also advises development funders on construction law related to secured lending arrangements.

Nichols, who is ranked as a leading construction lawyer in Chambers UK and recognised in the Legal 500, joins from Maples Teesdale, where he was head of construction and lead partner in the living sector team. Prior to that, he was a partner at Taylor Wessing.

His appointment strengthens Hill Dickinson’s London construction and engineering team, headed by Alan Pugh, and continues the firm’s growth, with 12 lateral partner hires in the past year.

Fiona Parry, Head of Business Services at Hill Dickinson, said: “The recruitment and development of exceptional senior talent is a critical component in our growth strategy as a leading provider of legal services to business. Sam’s extensive experience, spanning more than two decades, will further consolidate our position in the UK construction market, allowing our clients to tap into his specialist knowledge and expertise. His appointment underscores our commitment to delivering leading services to organisations in the City.”

Alan Pugh, Head of Construction at Hill Dickinson, added: “Sam's extensive construction background and, in particular, his focus on living assets will further enhance the range of services we offer to our clients. His expertise will also help us attract new business and expand our practice, benefiting our client base with a wider range of solutions and greater value.”

Sam Nichols shared: “Following a year of significant growth in 2024, it’s certainly an exciting time to be joining Hill Dickinson. With the construction sector key to growing the wider economy under the new government, I’m looking forward to joining the firm’s construction team at a pivotal moment and to pushing the development of the firm’s London practice. With Hill Dickinson’s commitment to growth and excellent client service, I am confident that we will achieve great things.”