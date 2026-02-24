Every single Criminal Crown Court in England and Wales will be funded to operate at full capacity next year, as announced by the Deputy Prime Minister on Tuesday 24 February. This landmark agreement signifies a commitment to providing justice swiftly and fairly, thereby addressing the pressing needs of victims. Emphasising this effort, he stated, “This Government inherited a justice system on the brink of collapse with victims facing unacceptable delays and we took immediate action to increase sitting days to deliver fairer and faster justice for victims.”

The agreement allows for unlimited sitting days in Crown Courts next financial year, meaning cases can proceed whenever the system is able to accommodate them. This initiative aims to mitigate the current backlog of cases, allowing more victims to receive justice in a timely manner.

In addition to funding the Crown Courts, magistrates’ courts will also operate at their highest capacities, reflecting the government’s strategy of maximising court productivity. This significant funding includes an additional £287 million to enhance court facilities through necessary repairs and digital upgrades.

For the first time, both the Government and the Judiciary have established firm funding assurances for the next three years, which creates the necessary framework for future planning and reforms. The need for reform stems from the complex landscape of modern criminal justice, where digital evidence plays a vital role in 90% of cases.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy highlighted the urgency for reform, saying, “But victims still face intolerable delays. That is why I have agreed with the judiciary to fund unlimited sitting days in the Crown Court next year...”

This investment will support various reforms in line with Sir Brian Leveson’s Independent Review of the Criminal Courts, including the introduction of new Judge-Only trials. The increase in sitting days is not limited to the Crown Courts; the Immigration and Asylum Chamber will also see funding for 26,000 days, addressing the rising asylum claims.

As part of this historic announcement, the Deputy Prime Minister will unveil his vision for a modernised justice system at the Microsoft AI Tour in London later today, which includes plans for enhanced digital integration and the use of AI in court processes.