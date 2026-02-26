A comprehensive report conducted by the Law Society of England and Wales alongside Miller Research sheds light on the pressing legal needs of individuals in Wales, revealing that the legal system is an essential part of everyday life. The "Legal Needs in Wales" report indicates that approximately two-thirds (73%) of people have encountered at least one legal issue in recent years, a statistic that aligns with findings from England yet reveals distinct regional differences related to the types of issues faced. Notably, Wales exhibits a significantly higher prevalence of wills, trusts, and probate matters, accounting for 30.7% of reported concerns.

In a positive development, those who manage to access legal advice report overwhelmingly favourable experiences, with over 90% indicating satisfaction—this figure surpasses satisfaction levels witnessed in England. However, the report also exposes critical inconsistencies in accessing legal support across the country. Alarmingly, nearly a third (32.4%) of those surveyed indicated they experienced unmet legal need, particularly for contentious issues, attributed to obstacles such as difficulties finding appropriate assistance and extended delays.

The study further identifies regional and socioeconomic disparities in access to legal support. Communities in mid and west Wales reported the highest incidences of unmet legal need, with nearly 60% expressing challenges in obtaining help. Furthermore, individuals from the most deprived areas of Wales were notably more inclined to report such unmet legal needs.

Other significant findings from the research highlight that around two-thirds (66.9%) of respondents sought legal guidance online, with online resources being utilised four to six times more frequently than face-to-face interactions. While approximately 65% received forms of assistance, around 35% received no help, primarily due to issues in finding someone willing to provide support. This was cited as the predominant barrier to accessing legal aid, impacting 50.2% of respondents.

Mark Evans, president of the Law Society and council member for North Wales, stated that “this research underlines the central role solicitors play in supporting people across Wales. Solicitors were the most frequently used source of legal advice, and where people were able to access professional support, satisfaction levels were extremely high. That speaks to the trust people place in the profession and the quality of advice being provided across Wales.” He also noted that addressing the barriers to access is vital, particularly for individuals in deprived communities and rural regions.

Jonathan Davies, head of Wales at the Law Society, echoed these sentiments, pointing out that “while many people encounter legal problems in their everyday lives, it is encouraging to see exceptionally high levels of satisfaction among those who could access legal advice. However, access to legal support remains inconsistent. Unmet legal need is concentrated in rural and economically disadvantaged areas, pointing to a widening gap in access to justice and the growing impact of legal deserts.” He highlighted the risk of losing up to 30% of remaining solicitors in rural areas by 2030, underscoring the need for a sustainable pipeline of talent, including fully funded Legal Level 7 Apprenticeships, to bolster the legal profession across Wales.