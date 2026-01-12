In a world where high performance is often lauded, Gemma, a former lawyer and now Culture Director, has raised awareness about a troubling dynamic in many workplaces—what she describes as "performance punishment." This phenomenon reveals that rather than enjoying reward and recognition, diligent employees frequently find themselves oversaturated with responsibilities, with little acknowledgement or fair compensation for their contributions. Gemma shared her insights with workplace software provider Stribe, shedding light on the pressures high achievers face.

Gemma's narrative highlights a systemic issue. According to survey data from CIPHR, approximately one in six employees feel that their organisation's policies on reward are not administered uniformly. A recent LiveCareer survey revealed an alarming trend, where 77% of workers regularly took on additional duties, with a staggering 93% reporting feelings of burnout as a result. This lack of consistency allows capable employees to shoulder disproportionate workloads compared to their peers.

Her personal journey into overachievement began following a significant family bereavement, prompting her to channel her grief into relentless work. "I guess the first thing to say is that at first, I didn’t feel like I was punished in fact, it was quite the opposite," she remembers. The recognition she gained for her hard work translated into awards, promotions, and opportunities. Yet the resultant escalations in responsibility did not equate to fair compensation.

Gemma explains, "Because I was willing, because I worked hard and because I was a high performer, I was given extra work and higher expectations." The burden was often exacerbated when colleagues refused tasks, which would then default to her, coupled with a rising tally of unattainable targets. "The reward being an even higher target made me feel undervalued," she notes, reflecting on her experience. Despite being one of the highest performers, her salary lagged behind that of her peers.

The immense pressure culminated in her taking her first genuine two-week holiday only after exiting the legal field. The emotional toll of feeling undervalued became overwhelming as her concerns were often dismissed with the notion that "that was the industry we were in." Ultimately, this relentless culture drove her to leave a profession that failed to recognise her value.

Gemma is a staunch proponent of the idea that high capability should not be synonymous with increased workload. As she puts it, "people are punished for working harder" when organisations favour visibility over actual contributions. She strongly believes in the necessity for systemic changes and highlights the need for a clearer distinction between effort and output. "Working hard shouldn’t mean paying a personal cost to the extent that it seems to," she asserts.

For managers, Gemma advises diligence in observing team dynamics, warning against waiting until burnout occurs before expressing gratitude. They must model healthy boundaries, as their behaviour sets the tone for the entire team. "If you’re constantly cancelling or working on your holidays or responding to emails at 1am, your actions will be showing a lot more than your words," she notes.

For employees, Gemma advocates for self-advocacy. "Start by calling out and naming what’s happening," she stresses, encouraging workers to recognise when they consistently take on extra tasks. Emphasising the significance of maintaining boundaries, she remarks, "Speaking up is hard, but worth it. Remember your boundaries and limits are important." The need for a shift in workplace culture is urgent; only then can high achievers avoid the pitfalls of performance punishment and thrive in their careers.