In Manoranjitham Saravanamuthu v Secretary of State for Communities, Housing and Local Government, the High Court examined an application challenging the validity of a compulsory purchase order made by the London Borough of Newham and confirmed by the Secretary of State. The dispute centred on issues of procedural fairness, due process, and the economic viability of a redevelopment project affecting the claimant's residential leasehold property.

Mr Justice Mould delivered judgement on 12 August 2025 regarding an application under section 23 of the Acquisition of Land Act 1981, contesting the James Riley Point Compulsory Purchase Order 2023. The order aimed to facilitate comprehensive redevelopment at James Riley Point, part of the Carpenters Estate.

Scheme background and justification

The London Borough of Newham implemented the CPO to enable development providing refurbished homes, a community centre, and improved public spaces. The council asserted the order would promote economic, social, and environmental well-being in the area. Saravanamuthu, residing in her flat since 1994 and the last remaining leaseholder in possession, contested the decision on multiple grounds.

Challenge on scheme viability

Saravanamuthu contended the inspector inadequately considered the redevelopment scheme's viability, reaching conclusions without proper inquiry. She alleged insufficient justification that the project was financially feasible or adequately funded.

The Court noted the inspector's reference to CPO Guidance emphasising that acquiring authorities must demonstrate resource availability likelihood, as failing to do so would undermine the compelling case for compulsory purchase. The judgement clarified that whilst the scheme was not commercially viable, the Local Authority bore responsibility to show reasonable funding and delivery prospects.

The inspector concluded evidence demonstrated adequate funding potential, citing arrangements with stakeholders including the Public Works Loan Board. The assessment incorporated the council's strategic regeneration objectives for Carpenters Estate properties. The inspector determined such information sufficed without requiring independent verification, aligning with statutory expectations.

Acquisition by agreement considerations

The claimant maintained the council failed to engage in genuine negotiations regarding property acquisition. This ground referenced the council's historical management of James Riley Point, asserting longstanding neglect precipitated the current circumstances.

The inspector determined reasonable negotiation attempts occurred, highlighting various proposals and the council's commitment to fair compensation for displaced residents. Whilst acknowledging agreement obstacles, the inspector ruled these did not indicate inadequate council efforts.

Proportionality of compulsory powers

The third ground argued compulsory purchase powers constituted excessive use. Saravanamuthu contended that since her premises were vacant and she had offered access licencing for refurbishment completion, compulsory leasehold acquisition was unnecessary.

However, the inspector concluded redevelopment could not proceed as intended without full property possession. James Riley Point's historical decay context justified the compulsory purchase order, qualifying council actions as proportionate and aligned with public interest objectives.

Judicial determination

The High Court dismissed Saravanamuthu's claims, affirming the inspector's judgement regarding the CPO under Acquisition of Land Act 1981 principles. The ruling emphasised procedural adherence and local authority requirements to demonstrate social responsibility when enacting such acquisitions. The court recognised compulsory purchase complexities whilst mandating public interest primacy, particularly regarding affordable housing delivery.

This case demonstrates the delicate equilibrium between public development requirements and private property rights, especially in areas undergoing significant urban regeneration. The decision reinforces planning law requirements for thorough inquiry and justification where individual homes and livelihoods face fundamental governmental intervention, whilst maintaining that properly justified public interest considerations can override private ownership rights when statutory procedures are correctly followed.