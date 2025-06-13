The High Court in London is set to hear the final arguments in case concerning Shell's alleged failure to clean up significant oil spills near the Bodo community in Nigeria. The trial will take place on Monday 16 June and Tuesday 17 June at the Rolls Building. Mrs Justice Jefford will be listening to closing submissions, starting with the Bodo community's lawyers on Monday, followed by representatives from the oil company Renaissance, which acquired Shell's onshore Nigerian operations.

The Bodo community has asserted that the oil spills, amounting to 600,000 barrels in total, have devastated their environment and disrupted their way of life for generations. The community regards this trial as a crucial opportunity to address the long-lasting effects of Shell’s pollution, stating the trial is their final chance to remediate the devastation Shell’s pollution has caused to their environment from impacting their way of life for generations to come.

Shell, on the other hand, claims that their clean-up efforts have been the largest of their kind globally and assert that the operation is nearly complete and has been a success. However, Bodo community lawyers from Leigh Day plan to present evidence that challenges Shell’s narrative. This evidence includes statements that the clean-up damage is “by far the largest to have ever occurred worldwide” and that Shell’s expert estimated that approximately 600,000 barrels of oil were spilled.

Concerns have been raised about the clean-up process, with experts maintaining that only a small fraction of the oil has been removed and significant contamination remains, which poses a public health risk to the more than 30,000 residents of the area. The Bodo community is seeking an independent clean-up to remediate the harm inflicted upon their environment.

Shell admitted liability for the spills back in 2014 and agreed to a £55 million settlement, but advocates for the Bodo community fear that the company has not fulfilled its obligations. The community has instructed Leigh Day since 2012 and has faced years of legal struggles to ensure proper remediation efforts. The outcome of this trial could compel Shell or Renaissance to enhance clean-up standards or provide the community with funds to facilitate a proper clean-up.

The Bodo community is not the only group seeking justice; Leigh Day is also pursuing claims regarding oil pollution impacting two other Niger Delta communities. A preliminary trial addressing the Ogale and Bille community claims was heard earlier this year, with the judgment still pending. The outcome of these legal battles may set significant precedents for corporate accountability in environmental pollution cases.