In a significant showdown over environmental concerns, the High Court will hear a legal challenge against the plans for a second operating runway at Gatwick Airport from January 20 to 23, 2026. The challenge is spearheaded by Communities Against Gatwick Noise Emissions (CAGNE), which opposes the Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander's decision to grant development consent for the runway extension. CAGNE argues that the environmental impact of the additional runway, which would see the emergency runway repurposed for operational use, has not been adequately assessed. This expansion is expected to result in more than 100,000 additional flights annually.

CAGNE raises multiple concerns regarding the decision, including gaps in the environmental assessment, particularly around inbound flight emissions, noise pollution, and the handling of increased sewage. Furthermore, they express worries about the reliance on the UK’s Jet Zero Strategy (JZS), which they claim is based on overly ambitious expectations for aviation's fuel efficiency improvements. CAGNE contends that the strategy is “not necessarily realistic,” urging officials to reconsider their assessment of emissions related to the proposed expansion.

The group initially attempted to address their concerns by sending a pre-action protocol letter to the Transport Secretary in October 2025, calling for the development consent to be withdrawn. When this was not heeded, they proceeded to file a judicial review claim. The upcoming hearing will also consider a parallel case brought by local resident Peter Barclay, who shares similar objections.

Sally Pavey, chair of CAGNE, highlighted the flaws in the government's approach, stating, "The Transport Secretary seems to have taken a rose-tinted view of this planning application whilst the planning inspectorates recommended refusal." Pavey voices her apprehension about the real costs to local authorities and taxpayers as well as the environmental toll. She concluded by asserting CAGNE's commitment, saying, “CAGNE is proud to represent residents of Sussex, Surrey, Kent and beyond in calling for this application for a new runway to be overruled.”

Julia Eriksen, a solicitor at Leigh Day representing CAGNE, affirmed the urgency of the case, noting, “The addition of a second operating runway at Gatwick Airport will inevitably have substantial climate impacts, the assessment of which our client, CAGNE, argues is legally flawed.” With the hearing nearing, all eyes will be on the High Court as it deliberates on this contentious expansion plan and its environmental implications.