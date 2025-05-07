In an important judgment delivered on May 6, 2025, in the case of R v Odetunde ([2025] EWHC 1069 (SCCO)), the High Court of Justice, Senior Courts Costs Office addressed crucial issues surrounding the payment for defence solicitors under the Criminal Legal Aid (Remuneration) Regulations 2013. This ruling is significant not only for the specific details of the appeal but also for its broader implications for the interpretation of legal remuneration, particularly concerning electronic evidence in criminal cases.

The appeal was initiated by Yates Ardern Solicitors on behalf of the Defendant, Hannah Odetunde, who was facing serious criminal allegations. Central to the appeal was the payment due for Odetunde's representation, especially regarding the Litigators' Graduated Fee Scheme outlined in the 2013 Regulations. A Representation Order concerning Odetunde was made on September 9, 2023, raising key questions about how remuneration should be calculated based on the number of served pages of Crown Evidence, commonly referred to as the “PPE count”.

A vital aspect of the appeal revolved around the classification of evidence, specifically electronic evidence presented by the prosecution, when determining appropriate remuneration for the defence. The Defendant’s mobile phone download report purportedly included 74,500 pages of evidence; however, the Determining Officer assessed this evidence at only 285 pages, prompting the appeal against this evaluation.

The judgment carefully examined specific provisions of the Regulations, especially concerning what constitutes “Crown evidence.” It highlighted several critical factors in determining whether electronic documents should be included in the PPE count. The ruling referenced prior cases such as Lord Chancellor v SVS Solicitors and Lord Chancellor v Edward Hayes LLP & Anor, establishing important precedents regarding the exercise of discretion in assessing the evidential value of electronic data.

Judge Leonard emphasised that for evidence to factor into the PPE count, it must hold central significance to the prosecution's case. The court clarified that while electronic evidence presence alone does not guarantee inclusion, it must instead be of probative value crucial to the proceedings. Therefore, the court sought to discern whether the photographic images contained in the download report related to the charges against Odetunde. Ultimately, it was concluded that these images did not meet the necessary threshold for evidential significance.

As a result of this thorough examination, the appeal was only partially successful. The court granted specific additional payments, including £500 towards the costs of the appeal. This decision acknowledges the intricacies involved in cases with extensive electronic evidence while also compensating legal teams for the work accomplished, especially when managing large volumes of data.

In summary, the case of R v Odetunde serves as a key reference point for legal remuneration for defence solicitors. This judgment creates valuable precedents for future cases regarding the treatment of electronic evidence under Criminal Legal Aid regulations. It highlights the ongoing balancing act between maintaining accountability in the justice system and ensuring fair remuneration for adequate legal representation, particularly as the legal framework grapples with the impact of digital evidence. This ruling is set to influence similar cases, reinforcing the need for clarity and consistency in remuneration practices within the justice system.